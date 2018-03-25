Monday, June 4 , 2018, 6:24 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Runners Add Up the Miles in Heartfelt Benefit for Montecito’s Cold Spring School Community

24-hour challenge helps raise funds and spirits for school, families devastated by deadly flash flood and debris flows

Cold Spring School student Sebastian Salsbury ran 50 miles in 24 hours during the "Montecito Cold Spring School 24-Hour Tuff Benefit Run" at San Marcos High School.
Cold Spring School student Sebastian Salsbury ran 50 miles in 24 hours during the “Montecito Cold Spring School 24-Hour Tuff Benefit Run” at San Marcos High School. (Luis Escobar photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | March 25, 2018 | 4:14 p.m.

More than 100 people of all ages spent up to 24 hours on their feet Saturday and Sunday, running and walking multidistance challenges to benefit Montecito’s Cold Spring School community.

The group gathered at the San Marcos High School outdoor track at 9:40 a.m. Saturday and kept going until 9:40 a.m. Sunday in an effort to raise money for the public K-6 school and for Cold Spring families who lost loved ones during the Jan. 9 flash flooding and debris flows.

Two students — sixth-grader Sawyer Corey, 12, and kindergartener Peerawat “Pasta” Sutthithepa, 6 — were among the 23 Montecito residents killed in the disaster.

Principal/Superintendent Amy Alzina said Sunday afternoon that the final amount raised from the “Montecito Cold Spring School 24-Hour Tuff Benefit Run” is still being tallied.

“The proceeds are being divided equally,” she told Noozhawk. “Registration was anywhere from $50 to $150 per person.”

The chip-timed event — ranging from an hour to 24 hours in length —is a test of endurance and speed for all types of athletes, like recreational runners and track, marathon and ultramarathon racers.

Alzina completed 45 miles in the 24-hour period, she said, and participated alongside her two children, a seventh-grader and fourth-grader.

“I’m a marathoner,” she said. “I ran 31 miles Saturday, and 14 miles Sunday morning. Both of my kids ran and walked 26 miles.”

Alzina said Cold Spring School District board member Gregg Peterson and Ed “The Jester” Ettinghausen, who wears a colorful jester’s hat when he runs, continued into the night.

In addition to raising money, the family-friendly run became a community event. Area restaurants donated food and volunteers staffed an aid station.

Amy Alzina, a marathoner and principal/superintendent of Cold Spring School, logged 45 miles in a 24-hour period.
Amy Alzina, a marathoner and principal/superintendent of Cold Spring School, logged 45 miles in a 24-hour period. (Luis Escobar photo)

“As tired as I was ... it was good to be out there as a community,” Alzina said. “It was a good community builder because we have gone through so much together.”

Alzina thanked the race supporters, including the Santa Barbara Unified School District, which allowed the participants to use the San Marcos track.

She credited the success of the event to organizers Michael Salsbury, a Cold Spring parent, and area long-distance race director Luis Escobar, who organizes the Santa Barbara Nine Trails 35-Mile Endurance Run.

Ettinghausen, of Wildomar in Riverside County, was the top male runner with 113 miles in 24 hours.

Jessica Hardy of Dana Point was the top female finisher with 88 miles in 24 hours.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Ed "The Jester" Ettinghausen was the top male runner with 113 miles in 24 hours.
Ed “The Jester” Ettinghausen was the top male runner with 113 miles in 24 hours. (Luis Escobar photo)

