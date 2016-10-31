Friday, June 15 , 2018, 3:19 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Runners Erica Schroeder, Hunter Clark Honored as Athletes of Week

They won individual titles at the County Cross Country Championships

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 31, 2016 | 3:27 p.m.

Santa Barbara County cross country champions Erica Schroeder of San Marcos and Hunter Clark of Dos Pueblos were named the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Erica Schroeder, San Marcos cross country. Click to view larger
Erica Schroeder, San Marcos cross country.
Hunter Clark, Dos Pueblos cross country. Click to view larger
Hunter Clark, Dos Pueblos cross country.

Schroeder ran away with her third straight girls county championship at Lompoc’s River Park in a 3-mile time of 17:41. She was unable to attend Monday’s press luncheon because she was on a college visit at the University of Oregon.

Clark won his first county title, running 15:22 in rainy, blustery conditions. The senior is seeking his second straight trip to the CIF State Meet.

On Thursday, both runners will compete in the final Channel League meet of the season at Camino Real Park in Ventura.

The honorable mention choices for this week’s awards include Jeremiah Nicholson (Santa Barbara High football), Cedric Cooper (SBCC football), Irvin Miguel (Dos Pueblos football), Miles Cole (San Marcos water polo), Caylin Zimmerman (Laguna Blanca volleyball), Grace Fuss (Cate tennis).

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

