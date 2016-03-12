Runners Hunter Clark, Christina Rice Meet Arcadia Qualifying Standards

Track & Field

Dos Pueblos distance runners Hunter Clark and Christina Rice met the qualifying times for the prestigious Arcadia Invitational at the Redondo Invitational track and field meet on Saturday.

Clark and Hunter both ran the 3200. Clark was timed in 9:30.60, lowering his qualifying mark for Arcadia and finishing as the top non-senior at Redondo in 12th place.

Rice finished 11th in the girls race with a qualifying time of 11.18.32.

The runners had to deal with 20-25 mph headwinds on the backstretch, said coach Josh Christensen.

The Dos Pueblos team will be in action Thursday with a home dual meet against Santa Barbara.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.