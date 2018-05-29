Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 12:47 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 
Running

Runners to Take Over State Street on Sunday, June 3

By Press Release | May 29, 2018 | 11:43 a.m.

The 19th State Street Mile is set for Sunday morning, June 3.

The event, which supports the Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Crime Victim Emergency Fund, draws a 1,000-plus participants of all ages and abilities, and includes human and dog category.

The “Fastest, Funnest Mile in the West” features a gradual downhill, point-to-point course from Pedregosa to De La Guerra Street. 

Online registration will remain open until Thursday, May 31 at 11:59 p.m. (go to: www.sbmile.com).

On Saturday, June 2, there will be event registration and bib number pick-up available at Santa Barbara Running Company from noon to 4 p.m (downtown, 110 Anacapa Street). Also at 7 a.m.. on race day, Sunday, June 3, bib number pick-up and registration starts at Pedregosa & State Streets.

“At our 19th edition, all the participants – kids to seniors, humans and dogs – will experience the joy and fun of going down traffic-free State Street at a mile pace of their choice, and all for a great cause, our county’s Crime Victim Emergency Fund,” said race director Megan Rheinschild. “We again expect some fast mile racing with Open fields that include 2017 women’s runner-up Ayla Granados and former Dos Pueblos track star & recent University of Oregon grad Bryan Fernandez.”

Last year, Tori Tsolis of San Jose and UCSB assistant track coach Darius Terry won closely contested Open races, clocking 4 minutes, 22 seconds and 3:54, respectively. Tsolis, a UCSB graduate and former school 1500 meter record holder, also broke the women’s course record, besting the previous mark by 1 second. An event-record eight men also went under the coveted 4 minute standard (old record was six in 2013-14 and 2016). Michael Coe, from Oakland, blazed a 3:49 in 2013 to set the current men’s course record, the fastest mile run in California.

At the Platinum Performance Dog Mile, the unofficial world championship, Geoffrey Gray & Hank (white Labrador) won in 4:37 (the pair also won the race in 2014), while the female human-dog winners were Jill Deering & Abbey (Chihuahua mix), 5:38. All four champions were Santa Barbara locals. In 2016, Brian Duff & Kaydom (Weimaraner) recorded a hard-to-believe 4:13, the fastest known human-dog mile performance ever.

Race day starts at 8 a.m. with eight age group categories (10 & under, 11-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-plus) followed by the popular YMCA Family Fun Mile, Amputee Mile (presented by Achilles Prosthetics & Orthotics) Masters Elite Mile, HOKA ONE ONE Elite Mile, and ending with the not-to-be-missed, tail wagging fun Platinum Performance Dog Mile.

The 2018 guaranteed Open prize purse totals $5,000 and goes four-deep per gender ($1,000, $750, $500 and $250) plus $1,000 Open course-record bonus (3:49 men and 4:22 women) and $100 Masters-only course record bonus (4:12 men and 4:57 women). All kid finishers will receive a medal in the Family Fun Mile.

The State Street Mile is also a SBAA Grand Prix and Junior Grand Prix Series event.

To register or for more information, go to: www.sbmile.com

