Runners, Walkers Hit the Pavement for 17th Annual Bull Canyon Run

Santa Maria fundraiser organized by Law Enforcement Torch Run draws 1,000 participants in benefit for Special Olympics

Runners of all ages take off Saturday morning for the 5K event during the annual Bull Canyon Run in Santa Maria. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | May 16, 2015 | 3:35 p.m.

Hundreds of runners of all ages participated in the 17th annual Bull Canyon Run in Santa Maria on Saturday morning.

The family-friendly event included 10K and 5K runs or walks, with routes snaking throughout northeast Santa Maria.

A cool but sunny morning greeted participants arriving at the staging area on Panther Drive.

Organizers restricted entries to the first 1,000 participants.

Once the adults finished, special kids’ runs — a .5K and a 1K route — were held for those ages 2 to 5 followed by runs for ages 6 to 9.

The Bull Canyon Run began in 1999 with approximately 100 participants. It is organized by the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which raises money and awareness for Special Olympics.

Entries peaked at 1,390 runners and walkers in 2013.

Since its start, organizers say, the annual event has raised $184,851.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

