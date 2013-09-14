Runway Lighting Outage Disrupts Flights at Santa Barbara Airport

A malfunction with the Santa Barbara Airport's runway lights led to extensive delays and disrupted flights Saturday night, airport officials said.

Lynn Houston, an airport spokeswoman, said the lighting system for the main runway — the 6,000-foot, east-west runway 7-25 — was rendered out of service at 7:35 p.m.

Maintenance crews had the lighting restored shortly after 9 p.m., but Houston said the outage delayed departures up to two hours and forced arriving flights from Denver and San Francisco to be diverted. A flight to Portland was canceled, she added.

The airlines and general aviation aircraft were notified of the outage as soon as it was discovered, Houston said. The cause of the malfunction was under investigation.

Houston advised passengers with Sunday morning flights to call the airlines to verify their departure status.

