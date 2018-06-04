Runway Rehab Project Taking Off at SBA

Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) will begin work April 8 on the 7/25 runway rehabilitation project, which will remove the existing grooved surface, fill pavement cracks and add a new asphalt surface on the 6,052-foot main runway.

The last time the main runway was resurfaced was in 2006.

The first phase of rehabilitation, which will run April 8-May 25, will require the runway to be closed from 10 p.m.-6 a.m. The second phase will be June 10-July 6 and require the runway to be closed from midnight-6 a.m.

During the entire rehabilitation period, the 5:30 a.m. United Airlines departure flight to Denver will be temporarily unavailable until the end of the project.

The 8:15 a.m., 1:25 p.m. and 5:35 p.m. flights to Denver will remain available. Additionally, the 5:45 a.m. flight to Los Angeles will be temporally unavailable but the 6 a.m., 9:40 a.m., 1:40 p.m. and 4:52 p.m. to Los Angeles will continue as scheduled.

Granite Construction was awarded the rehabilitation bid at a cost of $7,748,991 for the entire project.

The Federal Aviation Administration is funding the rehabilitation, with airport's operating fund and capital fund contributing about 9 percent of the overall amount. No local tax dollars are being applied to the project.

“We are happy to have the rehabilitation underway,” said Hazel Johns, airport director. “This project not only improves and protects our main runway for years to come, it provides significant economic impact for the region.”

Santa Barbara Airport served some 711,000 passengers in 2017 and is the 13th largest airport in California. SBA is a self-sustaining enterprise operated by the city of Santa Barbara.

