Models to Strut Autumn Attire on Paseo Nuevo Runway

Fall’s newest trends will hit the runway at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, when Paseo Nuevo retailers and pop-ups reveal their collections in active, beach, holiday, and evening wear.

The free event will include beauty bars, photo-ops, samples, a DJ, in-store events, pop-up shops, one-day sales, and the runway show featuring 35 models wearing fashions available at Paseo Nuevo in Santa Barbara on State Street at De la Guerra Place.

The first 100 guests will receive swag bags, and guests will have a chance to win access to the show’s VIP lounge when they RSVP on Facebook.

Participating stores include ANGL, Big Dogs, Cotton On, Evangelina Boutique, Francesca’s, Gap, Inspire, Lorna Jane, and Nordstrom, as well as pop-up shops, Mama Luma and The Whiskey Hotel featuring Trinidad3.

Models are provided by Hello Gorgeous Models, hairstyling by Santa Barbara City College Cosmetology Academy, hair products by Aveda, and makeup by Sephora.

Stores will open at 10 a.m., DJ Darla Bea starts at noon, and seating for the runway event opens at 12:30 p.m.

Guests can RSVP on Facebook and be entered for a chance to win VIP lounge access at the show: https://www.facebook.com/events/452975751763654/.

For more information, visit PaseoNuevoShopping.com/events.

— Mary Lynn Harms-Romo for Paseo Nuevo.