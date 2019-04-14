Pixel Tracker

Sunday, April 14 , 2019, 10:11 pm | Overcast 53º

 
 
 
 

Hundreds Celebrate Life, Friendship of Documentary Maker Russ Spencer

Still grappling with hit-run death on freeway, friends put their focus on talented multimedia story teller’s ‘unique look on life and people’

Russ Spencer paddle-out

Friends of Russ Spencer splash in celebration after his ashes were released during Sunday’s paddle-out off Arroyo Burro Beach County Park. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 5460 > of 8
Russ Spencer paddle-out

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 5461 > of 8
Russ Spencer paddle-out

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 5462 > of 8
Russ Spencer paddle-out

Hundreds of Russ Spencer’s friends gathered at Arrroyo Burro Beach County Park for a celebration of his life and a paddle-out in his memory. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 5465 > of 8
Russ Spencer paddle-out

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 5463 > of 8
Russ Spencer paddle-out

With the crowd looking on, more than a dozen surfers head into the water for a paddle-out. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 5464 > of 8
Russ Spencer paddle-out

The inCourage Community Chorus performs Sunday at the celebration of life for Russ Spencer, their former colleague. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 5466 > of 8
Russ Spencer paddle-out

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 5467 > of 8
 
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | April 14, 2019 | 2:25 p.m.

Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at Santa Barbara’s Arroyo Burro Beach County Park for the celebration of life of Russ Spencer, an accomplished documentary filmmaker and former arts journalist killed by an alleged hit-and-run driver ;on Highway 101 in Montecito.

After the seaside service, more than a dozen community members paddled out on their surfboards to complete the memorial. Kayakers and surfers wearing leis joined hands in a circle as Spencer’s ashes were released into the ocean, followed by cheers, splashing, and tossed red roses and other flowers.

Well-wishers, hugging one another and holding hands, watched from the beach.

“When you were with Russ, friendship and fun were guaranteed,” said Andrew Teton, who met Spencer, 58, more than 20 years ago and enjoyed attending concerts with him. “He had a great curiosity and a child-like wonder ... he was also a bit of a prankster.”

Friends remembered Spencer as kind, generous, creative and having a “unique look on life and people.”

He had a passion for music and a sense of style.

“He was unafraid to do anything,” said George Wineinger, Spencer’s roommate at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, and a lifelong friend. “He was so confident.”

Among his many activities, Spencer was a videographer and writer covering the arts and music scene in Santa Barbara.

His documentary work included the acclaimed Hana Surf Girls; Backstage at the Bowl, narrated by actor Jeff Bridges; The Book of Santa Barbara, a documentary short about the photography of Macduff Everton; Being Here: The Art of Dan Horgan; and Watching the Bees.

The memorial included reciting a litury and musical performances, including a rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” and The Beatles’ “Blackbird,” an intentional choice because Spencer enjoyed the rock band.

The inCourage Community Chorus, a nonaudition, nondenominational and all-age community choir Spencer performed with, also sang.

“Today, we speak with love about a man who has touched our lives in so many ways,” Holley Miller said in her opening remarks. “Here, on this beach surrounded by water — which was a favorite setting for Russ — we gather to remember and say farewell to him.

“Out of the simple quiet, we bring our attention to the memory of the beautiful, spirited and loving person we called Russ.”

Spencer was struck by a vehicle on Highway 101 in the early morning hours of March 23 near the Olive Mill Road overpass.

The collision remains under investigation, but a few days after the crash, the California Highway Patrol announced it was seeking information about a 2014-2017 base model Dodge Durango, of unknown color, with front-end damage to its driver’s-side bumper caused by “colliding with a pedestrian.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Santa Barbara CHP office at 805.967.1234.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 