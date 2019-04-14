Hundreds Celebrate Life, Friendship of Documentary Maker Russ Spencer

Still grappling with hit-run death on freeway, friends put their focus on talented multimedia story teller’s ‘unique look on life and people’

The inCourage Community Chorus performs Sunday at the celebration of life for Russ Spencer, their former colleague. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

With the crowd looking on, more than a dozen surfers head into the water for a paddle-out. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Hundreds of Russ Spencer’s friends gathered at Arrroyo Burro Beach County Park for a celebration of his life and a paddle-out in his memory. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Friends of Russ Spencer splash in celebration after his ashes were released during Sunday’s paddle-out off Arroyo Burro Beach County Park. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at Santa Barbara’s Arroyo Burro Beach County Park for the celebration of life of Russ Spencer, an accomplished documentary filmmaker and former arts journalist killed by an alleged hit-and-run driver ;on Highway 101 in Montecito.

After the seaside service, more than a dozen community members paddled out on their surfboards to complete the memorial. Kayakers and surfers wearing leis joined hands in a circle as Spencer’s ashes were released into the ocean, followed by cheers, splashing, and tossed red roses and other flowers.

Well-wishers, hugging one another and holding hands, watched from the beach.

“When you were with Russ, friendship and fun were guaranteed,” said Andrew Teton, who met Spencer, 58, more than 20 years ago and enjoyed attending concerts with him. “He had a great curiosity and a child-like wonder ... he was also a bit of a prankster.”

Friends remembered Spencer as kind, generous, creative and having a “unique look on life and people.”

He had a passion for music and a sense of style.

“He was unafraid to do anything,” said George Wineinger, Spencer’s roommate at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, and a lifelong friend. “He was so confident.”

Among his many activities, Spencer was a videographer and writer covering the arts and music scene in Santa Barbara.

His documentary work included the acclaimed Hana Surf Girls; Backstage at the Bowl, narrated by actor Jeff Bridges; The Book of Santa Barbara, a documentary short about the photography of Macduff Everton; Being Here: The Art of Dan Horgan; and Watching the Bees.

The memorial included reciting a litury and musical performances, including a rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” and The Beatles’ “Blackbird,” an intentional choice because Spencer enjoyed the rock band.

The inCourage Community Chorus, a nonaudition, nondenominational and all-age community choir Spencer performed with, also sang.

“Today, we speak with love about a man who has touched our lives in so many ways,” Holley Miller said in her opening remarks. “Here, on this beach surrounded by water — which was a favorite setting for Russ — we gather to remember and say farewell to him.

“Out of the simple quiet, we bring our attention to the memory of the beautiful, spirited and loving person we called Russ.”

Spencer was struck by a vehicle on Highway 101 in the early morning hours of March 23 near the Olive Mill Road overpass.

The collision remains under investigation, but a few days after the crash, the California Highway Patrol announced it was seeking information about a 2014-2017 base model Dodge Durango, of unknown color, with front-end damage to its driver’s-side bumper caused by “colliding with a pedestrian.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Santa Barbara CHP office at 805.967.1234.

