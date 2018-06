Posted on April 11, 2018 | 10:44 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Russel H. Behm, 68, of Santa Barbara, died March 18, 2018.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. April 20, at Welch-Ryce-Haider, Downtown Chapel, 15 E. Sola St. Santa Barbara.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.