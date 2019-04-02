Russell Cup Track Meet to Cross Century Mark

Each year, hundreds of athletes from all over the state compete in the Russell Cup Track & Field Meet at Carpinteria High School. The Russell Cup is California’s oldest high school track meet.

This year, to mark the event's 100th anniversary, the meet on Saturday, April 13, will include more than the usual running, jumping and throwing.

Special activities planned for the historic meet include opening ceremonies, throwback races, a tent with Russell Cup memorabilia, souvenirs for sale, and a barbecue after the meet in the gymnasium.

“We are looking forward to outstanding day of competition, reminiscing and celebration,” said meet director Van Latham.

Tickets are on sale for the barbecue that will follow the competition at 6 p.m. in the gymnasium. The menu will include tri-tip, chicken, beans, salad and garlic bread.

Cost is $20 per person, $30 per couple, $10 for children. To buy tickets, visit www.warriorcountry.com/track/RussellCup/BBQ.html.

Named after the Russell Family, which donated the silver cup awarded to winning teams during the early years of the event, the meet has drawn tens of thousands of athletes to Carpinteria, including five future Olympians.

Several record-setting competitors from decades past will attend the anniversary, including Sari Small, who competed in the first Russell Cup open to female athletes in 1960 and went on to break the state record in the 75-yard dash.

To learn more about the history of the Russell Cup Meet, visit www.russellcup.com.

— Van Latham for Russell Cup Track Meet.