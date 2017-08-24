Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 4:24 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

Russell Story New Loan Officer at Cornerstone Home Lending

By Jennifer Goddard for Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. | August 24, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.
Russell Story Click to view larger
Russell Story

Russell Story, a Southern California native with 15 years of experience in the mortgage business, has joined the Cornerstone Lending Inc. team in Santa Barbara as a loan officer.

Story began his mortgage career in 2002 working for two mortgage companies until this year when he joined Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. He grew up in the mountain town of Wrightwood and has lived in Santa Barbara since 1985. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business from UCSB in 1989.

“Providing innovative service and mortgage guidance to help my clients make the best financing decisions for themselves and their families is my main goal. I love working with people and I enjoy forming relationships with my clients that are built on trust, integrity and hard work,” Story said.

“I want people to see me as being ethical and approachable as well as hard-working. I want my clients to know that I will be there as a trusted resource long after their loan has closed,” he said.

Story assists all clients, from first-time buyers to long-term homeowners who are buying a bigger home or downsizing, and those in between. He works at Cornerstone’s Santa Barbara office, 1828 State St. Call Story at 563-1100 or email [email protected] Visit www.RussellStory.com.

Established in 1988 and headquartered in Houston, Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. is a national home lender.

— Jennifer Goddard for Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc.

 

