Russian Billionaire Anchors Mega-Yacht Offshore Near Santa Barbara Harbor

The ship, worth $300 million, is expected to sail off again on Wednesday

An eye-catching mega-yacht owned by a Russian billionaire was anchored about a half-mile off the Santa Barbara Harbor on Tuesday.

The 394-foot "A," a mega-yacht worth $300 million, belongs to Russian businessman Andrey Melnichenko and his wife, Aleksandra.

Melnichenko made his fortune in banking and has an estimated personal net worth of $12 billion, according to news reports.

The ship has three swimming pools, including one with a glass bottom, and even a helipad for guests coming or leaving the ship.

The yacht's controversial design, which is sleek with militaristic features and favors a partially submerged submarine, was created by French designer Philippe Starck.

The ship showed up between 8 and 9 a.m. Tuesday, said Mick Kronman, operations manager of the Santa Barbara Harbor.

The ship announced it would be in Santa Barbara only until Wednesday before continuing on its journey.

Kronman said the Harbor doesn't inquire where the ships are coming from, though other news outlets reported the ship was spotted near San Francisco Bay last Friday.

"They've been very gracious and very sensitive of boat traffic and fishermen in the area," Kronman said of the ship's crew.

"It's the biggest yacht we've seen before," Kronman said, adding that the "A" has been in Santa Barbara's waters before.

The ship is anchored where large cruise ships that travel to the area anchor, about a half-mile offshore, and the next cruise ship is slated to arrive in the area on Sept. 19.

