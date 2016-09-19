Friday, April 13 , 2018, 9:06 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Ruth Ann Bowe Joins Board of Directors at Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center

By Kristin Hall | September 19, 2016 | 7:17 p.m.

Ruth Ann Bowe has accepted an invitation to be on the board of directors at the Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center.

Bowe is a Realtor with Keller Williams Santa Barbara. For more than 15 years, she has trained and mentored Realtors. Prior to that, she spent 20 years working in sales, marketing and advertising. Bowe is also an instructor of real estate principles at Santa Barbara City College.

Bowe said she felt compelled to reach out to Jodi House because she knows firsthand the importance such an organization has in the community. Having a close friend — and even a young niece — who would have benefited from the support Jodi House offers, she said she is eager to put her time, talent and connections in the community to work to raise the visibility and reach of Jodi House.

Jodi House is the only nonprofit organization in Santa Barbara that provides exclusive service to survivors of stroke, aneurism, tumor, and traumatic-brain injuries. Jodi House helps brain-injury survivors reclaim their lives, and helps families and caregivers find solutions, resources and support.

Click here for more information about Jodi House.

— Kristin Hall is an assistant to the Ruth Ann Bowe Real Estate Team.

 
