Ruth Grande Named Executive Director of The Samarkand Retirement Community

Ruth Grande has been named executive director at The Samarkand, a faith-based, nonprofit continuing care retirement community operated by Covenant Retirement Communities.

Grande is responsible for all operations at the senior living community, which serves 360 residents in 205 residential living apartments, 53 assisted living apartments, 16 memory support assisted living apartments and a 63-bed Medicare-approved skilled nursing center.

She directs a staff of 214 and reports to Terri Cunliffe, Covenant Retirement Communities' executive vice president of operations.

Grande brings more than 25 years of senior-level management experience in the hospitality and senior living industry to her new position. Before joining The Samarkand, Grande was Southern California regional general manager for Aegis Living.

A graduate of Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minn., Grande continued her education at Stanford University’s Continuing Education Executive Programs in Palo Alto. She also completed the Hotel Real Estate Investments and Asset Management program through Cornell University, ECornell.

Grande is an active member of the Santa Barbara community. In 2007, Pacific Coast Business Times named her one of the Top 50 Women in Business for Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. She is a member and former chair of the Santa Barbara Regional Chamber of Commerce, a member of the chamber’s Business Leaders and Civic Roundtable, and has served on boards and committees for the Santa Barbara Convention and Visitors Bureau and Film Commission. Grande is a member of the California Assisted Living Association.

A resident of the Santa Barbara area since 1989, Grande lives in Goleta.

