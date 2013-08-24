Posted on August 24, 2013 | 6:30 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Ruth Hochman of Santa Barbara, California, was born May 30, 1929, and died August 12, 2013. A funeral service was held August 15 at Congregation B'nai B'rith, with burial afterward at the Santa Barbara Cemetery. Arrangements were by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.