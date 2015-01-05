Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 6:43 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Ruth Loomer Promoted to Executive VP and Partner at MedBridge

By Christy Cain for MedBridge Development Co. | January 5, 2015 | 5:02 p.m.

Santa Barbara-based health-care management provider MedBridge Development Co. LLC is pleased to announce the promotion of Ruth Loomer to executive vice president/chief of staff and partner.

"Ruth's business and team-building acumen are invaluable to MedBridge and our clients," President David Odell said. "She is a business leader who actively impacts positive change in our community by supporting lower socio economic demographic areas and environmental endeavors. She exemplifies the core values that MedBridge upholds as a company and we look forward to all she will continue to contribute as a partner in the company and executive VP."

Since joining MedBridge in 2007, Loomer has provided executive oversight and staff leadership to both the MedBridge corporate team and MedBridge's numerous surgical centers and physician practices throughout California. She provides a unique blend of innovative, team-based problem solving, aiding the company in providing the highest quality of cost-effective healthcare management in the state.

As a socially conscious business leader in our community, Loomer has innovated and promoted MedBridge’s commitment to social and environmental responsibility and designation as a Green Business in Santa Barbara. These commitments are evident through her regular volunteering of her time with at-risk, low-income children and families in Santa Barbara’s Westside neighborhood and ongoing involvement and leadership in the Santa Barbara Community Environmental Council as a member of their Partnership Council.

Prior to joining MedBridge, Loomer spent 10 years working in midlevel management for a national nonprofit organization. She holds a bachelor of science degree from California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo, and a master of theology from Fuller Theological Seminary.

— Christy Cain is a marketing assistant for MedBridge Development Co.

