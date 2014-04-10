Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 9:58 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Ruth Moran Joins Community Bank of Santa Maria as Assistant VP, Loan Analyst

By D.C. Carter for Community Bank of Santa Maria | April 10, 2014 | 2:58 p.m.

Ruth Moran
Ruth Moran

Jim Glines, chief executive officer of Community Bank of Santa Maria, has announced the addition of Ruth Moran as assistant vice president and loan analyst.

“Ruth is a valuable asset to our institution,” Glines said. “With her background in local community banking, she is a great fit for our ‘Santa Maria Style’ banking philosophy.”

Moran brings more than 20 years of banking and lending experience to the Community Bank of Santa Maria.

She sits on the Rotary Club of Santa Maria board as secretary, is a board member of the GenSpan Foundation and the Marian Clinic. In addition, she is the director of the Lompoc Community Garden.

Her high regard for her community is apparent, which is why “[she is] excited to be a part of such a community-orientated establishment known for their high standards of customer service.”

Community Bank of Santa Maria is the only bank headquartered right here in Santa Maria. The bank opened for business in March 2001 and employs a staff of 47, including Lompoc Community Bank, a division of Community Bank of Santa Maria that opened for business in June 2005.  

We invite all of you to stop by and meet our entire staff, and see for yourself what ‘Santa Maria Style’ Banking is all about!”

— D.C. Carter is a publicist representing Community Bank of Santa Maria.

