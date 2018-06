Posted on August 25, 2017 | 9:47 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Ruth V. Nagel, 90, of Carpinteria, died Aug. 21, 2017. She was born April 29, 1927.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Welch-Ryce-Haider downtown chapel. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Carpinteria Valley Baptist Church, 800 Maple St., with burial at Carpinteria Cemetery.

Donations can be made to Carpinteria Valley Baptist Church.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels