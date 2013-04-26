Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 8:52 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Local News

RV Destroyed by Fire in Front of Goleta Home

Person who had been sleeping inside escaped without injuries, according to Santa Barbara County firefighters

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 26, 2013 | 3:53 p.m.

No one was injured Friday when an RV parked in front of a Goleta home burst into flames and was destroyed, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported shortly after 10 a.m. in the 100 block of Kamala Way, and arriving firefighters found the RV engulfed in flames, which had spread to the vehicle’s roof, said fire Capt. David Neels.

By coincidence, a county fire engine was nearby when the 911 call came in, and was able to quickly knock down the flames and prevent them from spreading to the adjacent home, Neels said.

Someone had been sleeping in the RV prior to the fire, but was not inside when the flames broke out, Neels said, adding that the cause of the blaze was under investigation.

The RV was totaled, Neels said.

Firefighters attempted to remove some computer equipment from the vehicle, but most of it appeared damaged, Neels said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

