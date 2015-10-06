RV Destroyed by Fire on Highway 101 Near Gaviota

Advice

No injuries reported in incident near Refugio State Beach

A motor home was destroyed by fire Tuesday afternoon on Highway 101 along the Gaviota Coast.

Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 5 p.m. to southbound Highway 101, just north of Refugio State Beach, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The 20-foot RV was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived on scene, Zaniboni, but all occupants had safely excited the vehicle.

Firefighters doused the flames, which had spread a short distance into the roadside vegetation.

Traffic was slowed in both direction on the highway in the area of the fire, but all lanes remained open, Zaniboni said.

No injuries were reported.

