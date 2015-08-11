Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 1:16 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Nearly Two Dozen RVs Damaged or Destroyed in Santa Maria Fire

Flames and a huge column of black smoke were visible from the blaze at American Self Storage on Skyway Drive

Flames and smoke raise from a fire that reportedly damaged or destroyed more than a dozen RVs at a storage yard in Santa Maria Tuesday night. (Aimee Avery photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo !2:46 p.m. | August 11, 2015 | 9:21 p.m.

[Scroll down to see video of the fire]

Nearly two dozen RVs were damaged or destroyed Tuesday night when a fire broke out at a Santa Maria storage facility, causing approximately $2 million in damage.

Multiple fire crews were called out at 7:45 p.m. to American Self Storage in the 3000 block of Skyway Drive, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

Flames and a huge plume of black smoke were visible rising from the storage yard.

Witnesses reported hearing explosions, which fire crews indicated may have been propane tanks in the RVs.

The recreational vehicles were parked under a carport against the brick wall so firefighters could access only three sides of the fire, Chief Dan Orr said.

"We're going to be here for a while," Orr said.

Crews were waiting for a tow truck to remove the burned vehicles to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

Although the fire was under control by 8:30 p.m., periodic clouds of smoke continued rising from the site.

A ladder truck and other fire aparatus on scene at a storage yard fire in Santa Maria Tuesday night in which nearly two dozen RVs were damaged or destroyed. Click to view larger
A ladder truck and other fire aparatus on scene at a storage yard fire in Santa Maria Tuesday night in which nearly two dozen RVs were damaged or destroyed. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

"The true challenge is going to be the investigation," Orr said, noting the metal carport cover collapsed on several RVs due to the heat.

Investigators trying to determine how the fire started will be aided by video cameras and gate codes for entry into the storage area, the chief said.

He estimated some 10 to 12 RVs were destroyed and nearly the same number have heat or smoke damage.

Storage yard customers who showed up at the site Tuesday concerned about their belongings were asked if they kept an RV at the site.

"Then you're fine," the representative told one customer who said he didn't have an RV stored there.

On Wednesday, the chief placed the preliminary damage estimate at $2 million, including the structure and vehicles, destroyed and damaged in the fire.

Crews from Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Cal Fire/San Luis Obispo County Fire Department assisted in covering the seven additional emergency responses while the city firefighters were committed to the structure fire, Orr said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Maria Storage Yard Fire from Noozhawk on Vimeo.

