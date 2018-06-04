Ryan and Christian Hodosy lead Dos Pueblos to 12-6 Win Over Cate

Tennis

Hodosy brothers duo sweeps doubles sets while dropping only three games

Two Dos Pueblos tennis doubles teams swept their sets on Tuesday as the Chargers grabbed a 12-6 home victory over Cate.

Doubles teams of Ryan and Chrstian Hodosy and Pratik Gupta-Alex Oaten swept their sets, buoying the squad's chances down the stretch.

The brothers Hodosy lost just three games in the contest. The players climbed out of "many deficits" during the match, coach Liz French said.

The Chargers (3-3, 1-1) head to Thousand Oaks on Thursday.

"After the loss versus [San Luis Obispo] before Spring break, we had to regroup and work on different areas," French said. "That we did."

