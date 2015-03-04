Ryan Brautovich: The One Reason Your Home Isn’t Selling — And How to Fix It

There were more than 20 percent (according to Santa Barbara MLS statistics) of homes listed for sale in Santa Barbara last year that did not sell and ended up being taken off the market. If your home is one of these homes, or you are thinking about selling your home, or your house is for sale now and is not selling, this article is for you. But first, you need to think about how badly you really want to sell your home.

When it comes to selling a house, I’m no stranger to what it takes. I’m a licensed real estate agent and have been a builder for more than two decades. Although I’m not a practicing Realtor, I constantly hear the frustration and disappointment from clients when they can’t start their new home project because they can’t sell their current home! Over the years, I’ve noticed that these homes all have one thing in common.

Why is your home not selling? It’s really simple — you aren’t creating enough value for buyers.

Value = Benefit/Price

How can you create value, you ask? If you follow the simple calculation above, you will see very quickly that as soon as the benefits outweigh the cost in the buyer’s mind, you will have achieved value and your home will sell.

The problem that you’ve been having is that the benefits of purchasing your home have not yet outweighed the cost to prospective buyers. If you are serious about selling your home, you have to think like a “marketer” and think of your home as a product. Remember, a prospective buyer doesn’t have the emotional attachment to the house that you do.

You have two options to shift the value calculation and sell your home: decrease the price or increase the benefits.

In this article, we will consider both ways of maximizing your home’s value.

Increase the Benefits of Your Home

Having the awareness of what potential buyers are looking for is important. This will help you understand what your home is lacking. That is particularly important in a buyer’s market when there are so many choices that an “average” home is not going to get any attention. You need to identify the best assets of your home and let them shine.

» 1. Identify what is special about your home, and scream it from the rooftops (not literally, your neighbors probably wouldn’t like that).

Does your neighborhood have large shade trees? Do you have a private or oversized lot? Are you in a desirable school district? Is your home within walking distance to stores, restaurants, parks, a local beach, etc.? What does your home have that competing houses do not have? Prospective buyers need to be told what makes your home special. (Keep in mind, your home is the product.)

» 2. Whatever is not special in relation to your home, figure it out and make it special. New paint and flooring can make a huge difference in a home’s appearance.

Keep in mind that this article is written for homeowners who are serious about selling their homes. This might be the single most difficult obstacle I’ve had to overcome with home sellers.

I’ve spent a lot of time convincing homeowners to paint their cabinets, stain their wood floors and replace old siding — you name it, my clients have done it. And guess what? They’re living in new houses.

Many homeowners list their homes in conditions that are not “market-ready” for a couple reasons:

» 1. They have a personal attachment to the home and like it the way it is. Especially in a “buyer’s market,” this is a dangerous way to approach the sale of your home. Look at homes that are selling in your area and in your price range. If they have modern, dark hardwood flooring and your home features a golden oak floor, it’s high time you entertain the idea of updating your flooring, as it more than likely does not appeal to most buyers.

» 2. An argument that I often hear in contradiction to making needed upgrades is: “Why would I make changes to my house? I can’t meet the needs of everyone.” Although that may be true, the fact is that house hunters will see photos of your home. If you don’t give them a reason to come see the house in person, they’re not going to. Your home can’t afford to look outdated, or in “just average” condition — not if you truly want it to sell.

Decrease the Price of Your Home

Market value doesn’t lie. Overpricing your home can be detrimental to the selling process, as buyers are only prepared to pay the price that they feel is in their price range.

Honestly, it’s wonderful if you think that your home is worth $1.5 million, but it doesn’t change a thing if buyers value your home at $1.1 million. Over-valuing your home’s listing price clearly means that any buyers who would have considered your home will not even view it because the perceived price of the home will be out of their budget.

Your home’s price should be determined by a Comparative Market Analysis (CMA). This is an examination of prices at which similar properties in the same area have been recently sold. If you’ve done a CMA and your home still is not selling, you may be experiencing one or more of these obstructions.

Contact me for your personalized Home Upgrade Evaluation, or get a referral to one of Santa Barbara’s top real estate specialists, who specialize in working with homes that did not sell the first time!

— Ryan Brautovich is a general contractor in Santa Barbara and published author. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.