Ryan Brautovich: Tips to Help Prevent Holiday Accidents in Your Home

While the holidays are typically filled with festive decorations presenting the perfect opportunity to gather with friends and family, it is all too often a time filled with loss and tragedy as well.

The National Fire Protection Association reports that 30 percent of all home fires and 38 percent of home fire deaths occur during the months of November, December, January and February. Similarly, the Electrical Safety Foundation reports that an average of 260 home fires each year are started with Christmas trees, while an additional 150 home fires per year are caused by decorative and holiday lighting. Not to mention that an additional 4,000 fires a year occur on Thanksgiving day alone, according to the American Red Cross.

Although fires are a big holiday concern, they are not the only danger that faces families during the winter holiday season. Injuries resulting from falls are a serious concern this time of year as well. About 5,800 individuals are treated annually in hospital emergency rooms for injuries sustained from falls involving holiday decorations.

In addition, 4,000 people a year are treated in emergency rooms for injuries associated with extension cords. Half of these injuries involve fractures, lacerations, contusions or sprains as a result of people tripping over the cords.

Use the following safety tips to help you ensure that your holiday remains tragedy free.

Entertaining

» Be sure to test your smoke alarms to ensure that they are functioning properly.

» Wear fitted clothing with shorter sleeves and tie back long hair when cooking.

» Keep potholders, food wrappers and other items that could catch fire away from heat sources while cooking.

» Holiday cooking may take quite some time to cook, but it’s important to stay home and remain in the kitchen when cooking so you can check on it regularly. It’s a good idea to set timers to help you keep track of cooking times, especially for dishes that may require extended cooking times.

» Make sure kids and curious pets remain supervised at all times. They should stay at least three feet away from the stove, as it will be extremely hot and any steam or splashes from vegetables, gravy or other food cooking on the stove could cause severe burns.

» While cooking, keep your pots and pans’ handles turned inward to help avoid accidents like spilling hot liquid.

» Keep knives and other sharp objects out of the reach of children, and be sure there aren’t any cords dangling off the counter, such as those from a coffee maker, electric mixer, plate warmer or electric knife.

» When you’ve finished cooking, double check to make sure that your stove, burners and all other appliances have been turned off.

» If you’ve decorated your home with candles, be sure to walk through your home after guests leave to make sure that all flames have been extinguished.

Tree Selection

» If you have an artificial tree, make sure it is certified, labeled or identified by the manufacturer as fire retardant.

» Be sure you choose a tree that is fresh, with green needles that do not fall off when touched.

Tree Placement

» Before placing your tree in its stand, cut one to two inches from the base of the trunk.

» Do not place your tree within three feet from any heat source, like heat vents, candles, fireplaces, lights or radiators.

» Your tree should not be placed in a location that blocks an exit.

» Be sure you add water daily.

Tree Lighting

» Use only lights that have the label of an independent testing laboratory. Some lights may only be for indoor or only outdoor use, but not both.

» Any string of lights with broken, worn or frayed cords or loose bulb connections should be replaced. Do not connect more than three strands of mini string sets and a maximum of 50 bulbs for screw-in bulbs together in a single run. Make sure you read the manufacturer’s instructions for number of LED strands to connect.

» Never use lit candles to decorate your tree.

» Before going to bed or leaving your home, always turn off your Christmas tree and holiday lighting.

After Christmas

» Your tree should be removed from your home immediately after it starts dropping needles. Trees that dry out are a fire hazard and should not be left inside the home or garage, or placed outside.

For many, the holidays are a highly anticipated time of year that provides fun for the whole family. Keeping safety in mind will help you ensure that you and your loved ones have a fun, memorable, accident-free season.

Click here for additional home safety tips and useful resources.

— Ryan Brautovich is a general contractor in Santa Barbara and published author. For more information, please email [email protected].