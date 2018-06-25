Ryan Cash Sparks Foresters to 15th Straight Victory

Baseball

The Foresters “Cashed” in two runs in the eighth inning on Sunday to score a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over the Arroyo Seco Saints at Pershing Park for their 15th straight win to start the season.

Down 3-2, Ryan Cash hit a two-out triple to drive in Parker Upton for the tying run and Cash came home for the go-ahead run when the throw to third base slipped through the legs of the Arroyo Seco third baseman.

Cash was mobbed by his teammates after he gave the Foresters their first lead of the game.

Arroyo Seco threatened in the ninth, loading the bases with one out. But Santa Barbara closer Garrett Crochet got Nic Lacayo to hit a come-backer to the mound. Crochet threw wild to catcher Chase Illig, who scrambled to glove the ball, tagged the plate with his bare hand and then threw to first to complete the game-ending double play.

Santa Barbara’s pitchers Brett Standlee, Tanner Bibee, James Notary and Crochet combined for 11 strikeouts in the game.

Arroyo Seco took a 3-0 lead, scoring single runs in the second, third and fifth innings.

Illig got the Foresters’ offense going in the sixth inning with a double down the left-field line to score Utah Jones, who walked, reached second on a passed ball and went to third on a wild pitch. Illig scored on a deep fly ball to right field by Luke Ritter to make it 3-2.

“We’re playing for each other.” Cash told sbforesters.org. “We’re never out of it.”

The Foresters head to Healdsburg to play the Prune Packers on Tuesday. The game can be heard on AM 1290.