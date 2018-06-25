Monday, June 25 , 2018, 6:45 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Ryan Cash Sparks Foresters to 15th Straight Victory

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 25, 2018 | 7:48 a.m.

The Foresters “Cashed” in two runs in the eighth inning on Sunday to score a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over the Arroyo Seco Saints at Pershing Park for their 15th straight win to start the season.

Down 3-2, Ryan Cash hit a two-out triple to drive in Parker Upton for the tying run and Cash came home for the go-ahead run when the throw to third base slipped through the legs of the Arroyo Seco third baseman.

Cash was mobbed by his teammates after he gave the Foresters their first lead of the game.

Arroyo Seco threatened in the ninth, loading the bases with one out. But Santa Barbara closer Garrett Crochet got Nic Lacayo to hit a come-backer to the mound. Crochet threw wild to catcher Chase Illig, who scrambled to glove the ball, tagged the plate with his bare hand and then threw to first to complete the game-ending double play.

Santa Barbara’s pitchers Brett Standlee, Tanner Bibee, James Notary and Crochet combined for 11 strikeouts in the game.

Arroyo Seco took a 3-0 lead, scoring single runs in the second, third and fifth innings.

Illig got the Foresters’ offense going in the sixth inning with a double down the left-field line to score Utah Jones, who walked, reached second on a passed ball and went to third on a wild pitch. Illig scored on a deep fly ball to right field by Luke Ritter to make it 3-2.

“We’re playing for each other.” Cash told sbforesters.org. “We’re never out of it.”

The Foresters head to Healdsburg to play the Prune Packers on Tuesday. The game can be heard on AM 1290.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 