Ryan Drake Scores in Last Second of Regulation; Dons Win in Overtime

Water Polo

Freshman Ryan Drake scored with one second left to force overtime and Julian Bacon delivered the game winner as Santa Barbara High's boys water polo team defeated Concord-De La Salle, 6-5, in a thriller at the Dons' pool on Friday,

Drake's goal came after Santa Barbara called time out with three seconds left. Coach Mark Walsh designed a play and Drake and the Dons executed it.

Bacon's game winner came with 1:30 to go in the extra period. Bacon also earned three ejections.

Chase Raisin had a team-high three assists and earned three ejections. Jordan Hayes scored a pair of goals and earned two ejections.

Walsh said goalie Hunter Brownell was outstanding in the cage. He made nine saves.

The Dons' defense did a good job on power players, holding De La Salle to just one goal in six extra-man advantages.

Next up for the Dons is the Santa Barbara Invite on Thursday through Saturday. They open against another Northern California power, Drake.