Wrestling

Ryan Fidel, Erick Nisich Each Place 2nd in Bash at the Beach

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | December 10, 2016 | 11:02 p.m.

Dos Pueblos continued wrestling competition in the Edison "Bash at the Beach" Invitational on Saturday.

Ryan Fidel and Erick Nisich reached the finals of their weight classes and finished as runners-up, Fidel at 138 pounds and Nisich at 285.

Aidan Yamasaki (138), Nolan Sullivan (145) and Will Yamasaki (182) took fourth place, Kade Uyesaka placed fifth at 113 pounds, Noam Dessibourg finished sixth at 160, Jacob Wise seventh at 285 and Alijah Grant eighths at 126.

The Chargers finished the tournament in sixth place out of 32 competing schools.

