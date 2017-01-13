Ryan Godges Hits 8 Three-pointers to Lift San Marcos Over Ventura

Boys Basketball

Ryan Godges gave San Marcos a huge boost, knocking down eight three-pointers en route to 28 points in a 65-58 Channel League basketball win at Ventura on Friday night.

Godges knocked down five treys in the first quarter, helping the Royals take a 28-19 lead.

"He came out confident, knocking down shots and it carried on throughout the game," said San Marcos coach Landon Boucher.

Jackson Stormo scored 14 points for the Royals.

The Royals came up with some huge plays down the stretch. On one possession, they grabbed three offensive rebounds. Then, with about a minute left, Stef Korfas hit a three-pointer to put San Marcos ahead by seven.



