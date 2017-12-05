Monday, April 16 , 2018, 1:17 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 
Boys Basketball

Ryan Godges Knocks Down 11 3-pointers, Scores 39 in San Marcos Rout

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 5, 2017 | 4:31 a.m.

Ryan Godges was on fire Monday night, sinking 11 of 12 shots from 3-point range and scoring a career-best 39 points for San Marcos in an 80-41 boys basketball win at Righetti. 

It was the fourth straight win for the Royals after losing their season opener. 

Godges shot 14 of 17 for the game. On several shots, he was was set up by point guard Stef Korfas, who finished with 12 assists.

"Ryan was really good night," said San Marcos coach Landon Boucher. "Stef and Ryan really play well together, and continue to find each other more and more every day."

Jackson Stormo scored nine points, grabbed 11 rebound and was a force on defense. The 6-foot-9 center made 3 of 4 shots in the game, making him 26 of 28 from the floor in his last three games.

The Royals led 39-22 at halftime and then erupted for 35 points in the third quarter to blow the game open.

Boucher said the team's defense sparked the offensive eruption.

"We are really proud of the defensive effort in the third, which led to a 35-point quarter," he said.

The Royals (4-1) play at the Simi Valley Tournament starting on Wednesday.
 

