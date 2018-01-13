Ryan Godges Pours in 28 Points in San Marcos Basketball Win Over Lompoc

Boys Basketball

Ryan Godges bounced back with a 28-point night to lead San Marcos to a 76-54 non-league boys basketball win over Lompoc on Saturday at Maury Halleck Gym.

Godges was held to five points in the Royals’ Channel League win at Dos Pueblos on Friday night,

Against Lompoc, he knocked down seven three-pointers. Nate Fay played a solid game, scoring 14 points and grabbing 12 rebounds, David Frohling, who had 27 against DP, added 10 points on Saturday.

Point guard Stef Korfas dished out 10 assists in the win, which raised San Marcos’ overall record to 14-6.

The Royals came out on fire, taking. 27-18 first-quarter lead. It expanded to 44-27 by halftime.

San Marcos was tough on the boards grabbing 11 offensive rebounds and 30 total boards.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.