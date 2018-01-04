Friday, June 15 , 2018, 4:55 pm | A Few Clouds 68º

 
 
 
 
Basketball

Ryan Godges Scores 36 in San Marcos Win; Laguna Blanca Boys, Bishop Diego Girls Lose Close Ones

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 4, 2018 | 9:42 p.m.

Ryan Godges poured in 36 points to lead the San Marcos boys basketball team to an 84-44 rout of Royal on Thursday at Maury Halleck Gym.

David Frohling tossed 18 points and Jackson Stormo chipped in 13 and grabbed nine rebounds for the Royals, who improve to 11-6.

Valley Christian 69, Laguna Blanca  67

Valley Christian scored at the buzzer to defeat thge Owls in a non-league basketball game.

Freshman Devin Hernandez led Laguna with 18 points, 12 of them coming from the 3-point line.  Senior Anton Homeniuk, in his first game back from injury, scored four three-pointers and finished with 15 points on the night.  
 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bishop Diego ran out of gas in the fourth quarter and lost to Vaughn, 31-26, in a pool-play game at the Avalon Classic on Catalina Island.

The Cardinals were ahead 29-14 after three quarters, but were outscored 17-2 in the final stanza

"We ran out of gas and Vaughn made some big shots," said coach Jeff Burich. "The press wore us out and we just didn't execute in the fourth quarter. But we will get better at finishing because of this game."

Natalie Whiting scored 13 points and Ashlyn Oxton had six for the Cardinals (3-3), who play Wildwood and Avalon on Friday.

