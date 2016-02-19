Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 6:44 am | Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Basketball

Ryan McCarthy, Kele Mkpado Push San Marcos to 3AA Second-Round Victory

Ryan McCarthy drives in for two of his team-high 19 points for San Marcos.
Ryan McCarthy drives in for two of his team-high 19 points for San Marcos. (Michael Everman photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | February 19, 2016 | 9:00 p.m.

Ryan McCarthy is playing his best basketball at the right time.

The San Marcos guard buried four 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead the Royals to a 66-42 victory at Gahr in the second round of the CIF Southern Section 3AA Division boys basketball playoffs on Friday night.

McCarthy's performance followed a solid game in the first-round win over North Torrance.

"Ryan McCarthy was huge for us tonight, he was so steady for us," said San Marcos coach Landon Boucher.

The victory advances San Marcos to Tuesday's quarterfinals against second-seeded Calabasas. The game will be played at the Thunderhut.

Kele Mkpado led the way for San Marcos in the first half. He had 13 points and five rebounds. He finished the game with 18 points and six boards.

"In the first half, Kele Mkpado was the man," Boucher said. "Kele fell into foul trouble, and that's where Scott Everman took over in the second half."

 Everman tossed in 14 points and had 11 rebounds for the Royals, who improve to 21-7 on the year.

Boucher also cited the play of Ryan Fay off the bench. "He offers us a lot on offense and defense," said the coach.

"Again, we credit the Channel League for prepping us for the CIF playoffs," Boucher added. "The physical battles we had with the 4 Channel League opponents have really paid off. The D1 Bound Tourney has really paid off too, by seeing those Gahr and North type teams early in the season has been big. We got beat three games down south in that tourney, but it forced us to improve."

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 