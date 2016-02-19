Ryan McCarthy, Kele Mkpado Push San Marcos to 3AA Second-Round Victory

Boys Basketball

Ryan McCarthy is playing his best basketball at the right time.

The San Marcos guard buried four 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead the Royals to a 66-42 victory at Gahr in the second round of the CIF Southern Section 3AA Division boys basketball playoffs on Friday night.

McCarthy's performance followed a solid game in the first-round win over North Torrance.

"Ryan McCarthy was huge for us tonight, he was so steady for us," said San Marcos coach Landon Boucher.

The victory advances San Marcos to Tuesday's quarterfinals against second-seeded Calabasas. The game will be played at the Thunderhut.

Kele Mkpado led the way for San Marcos in the first half. He had 13 points and five rebounds. He finished the game with 18 points and six boards.

"In the first half, Kele Mkpado was the man," Boucher said. "Kele fell into foul trouble, and that's where Scott Everman took over in the second half."

Everman tossed in 14 points and had 11 rebounds for the Royals, who improve to 21-7 on the year.

Boucher also cited the play of Ryan Fay off the bench. "He offers us a lot on offense and defense," said the coach.

"Again, we credit the Channel League for prepping us for the CIF playoffs," Boucher added. "The physical battles we had with the 4 Channel League opponents have really paid off. The D1 Bound Tourney has really paid off too, by seeing those Gahr and North type teams early in the season has been big. We got beat three games down south in that tourney, but it forced us to improve."

