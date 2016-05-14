Friday, April 20 , 2018, 10:00 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Ryan Satterberg Earns Spot on U.S. Youth Sailing Team for International Regatta

Ryan Satterberg,11, competes in the Optimist Class at the U.S. Team Trials in San Francisco. Click to view larger
Ryan Satterberg,11, competes in the Optimist Class at the U.S. Team Trials in San Francisco.
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | May 14, 2016 | 10:50 a.m.

Ryan Satterberg, a 6th grader at Washington Elementary School, earned a spot on a U.S. national sailing team in the Optimist Class.

Ryan finished in the top 30 at the recent U.S. Optimist Dinghy Association Team Trials in San Francisco. The regatta featured the best 230 Optimist youth sailors in the country. Ryan competed in the 77-boat Gold Division. In 12 races, his best finishes included one first place, a pair of seconds and a third.

His 29th-place overall ranking qualified him for the U.S. team for the International Optimist Dinghy Association North American Championships in Antigua in July.

At age 11, he is the youngest member of the team, as most of the members are between 13 and 15.

Ryan is seeking donations to help cover the costs of six national-team training sessions and the trip to Antigua. He needs to generate $12,500. He’s started a GoFundMe drive online — https://www.gofundme.com/ryanu-s-sailing

“Your donation is greatly appreciated and will most certainly help me reach my goal of some day being world champion and continuing to represent my country,” said Ryan on his GoFundMe page.

Ryan is coached by Greg Dair of the Santa Barbara Youth Sailing Foundation, which is part of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club.

