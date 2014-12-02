Friday, June 22 , 2018, 11:04 pm | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Ryan Swack Promoted to General Manager at Radisson Hotel Santa Maria

By D.C. Carter for the Radisson Hotel Santa Maria | December 2, 2014 | 6:00 a.m.

Ryan Swack
Ryan Swack

Ryan Swack has been named the new general manager at the Radisson Hotel Santa Maria.

He takes over for Jean-luc Garon, who moved to the Santa Maria Inn in the same capacity.

Swack joined the Radisson in 2009 as controller for the hotel. He later added human resources director responsibilities and has held the dual position for several years.

Swack’s entire 16-year career in hospitality has been on the Central Coast. He began working the front desk at the Sea Crest Resort in Pismo Beach while attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.  After graduating with a business degree, he focused on his career at Sea Crest and rose quickly in the company, becoming general manager in 2003.

His desire to work at a full-service hotel brought him originally to the Radisson. Swack says he is honored and excited to be the new general manager there.

The Radisson Hotel Santa Maria is located adjacent to the Santa Maria Airport. It features 184 spacious hotel rooms and suites, plus meeting space and two restaurants, including the award-winning Vintner’s Grill.

— D.C. Carter is a publicist representing the Radisson Hotel Santa Maria.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 