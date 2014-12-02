Ryan Swack Promoted to General Manager at Radisson Hotel Santa Maria

Ryan Swack has been named the new general manager at the Radisson Hotel Santa Maria.

He takes over for Jean-luc Garon, who moved to the Santa Maria Inn in the same capacity.

Swack joined the Radisson in 2009 as controller for the hotel. He later added human resources director responsibilities and has held the dual position for several years.

Swack’s entire 16-year career in hospitality has been on the Central Coast. He began working the front desk at the Sea Crest Resort in Pismo Beach while attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. After graduating with a business degree, he focused on his career at Sea Crest and rose quickly in the company, becoming general manager in 2003.

His desire to work at a full-service hotel brought him originally to the Radisson. Swack says he is honored and excited to be the new general manager there.

The Radisson Hotel Santa Maria is located adjacent to the Santa Maria Airport. It features 184 spacious hotel rooms and suites, plus meeting space and two restaurants, including the award-winning Vintner’s Grill.

— D.C. Carter is a publicist representing the Radisson Hotel Santa Maria.