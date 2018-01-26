Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 10:14 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Business

Ryan Zick is New Associate Attorney at Price, Postel & Parma

By Linda Ford for Price, Postel & Parma LLP | January 26, 2018 | 3:27 p.m.
Ryan Zick Click to view larger
Ryan Zick

Ryan Zick has joined Price, Postel & Parma LLP (PPP) in Santa Barbara as an associate attorney. Zick’s practice involves general business litigation, real estate law, and insolvency issues.

Prior to joining PPP, Zick was a judicial law clerk to Judge Peter H. Carroll, U.S. bankruptcy judge for California's Central District.

Zick has experience with complex corporate and consumer commercial disputes, as well as diverse areas of state and federal law including: real property; securities; family; environmental; land use; tax; corporate; and tort law, PPP said.

While in law school, Zick completed judicial externships with Judge Carroll and Robin L. Riblet, also a U.S. bankruptcy judge for the Central District. Zick received his J.D. (with honors) in 2015 from the Santa Barbara School of Law.

Zick and his wife live in Carpinteria, where he is vice president of the Carpinteria Education Foundation and a board member of the Carpinteria Lions Club.

More information about PPP is at www.ppplaw.com.

— Linda Ford for Price, Postel & Parma LLP.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 