Ryan Zick is New Associate Attorney at Price, Postel & Parma

Ryan Zick has joined Price, Postel & Parma LLP (PPP) in Santa Barbara as an associate attorney. Zick’s practice involves general business litigation, real estate law, and insolvency issues.

Prior to joining PPP, Zick was a judicial law clerk to Judge Peter H. Carroll, U.S. bankruptcy judge for California's Central District.

Zick has experience with complex corporate and consumer commercial disputes, as well as diverse areas of state and federal law including: real property; securities; family; environmental; land use; tax; corporate; and tort law, PPP said.

While in law school, Zick completed judicial externships with Judge Carroll and Robin L. Riblet, also a U.S. bankruptcy judge for the Central District. Zick received his J.D. (with honors) in 2015 from the Santa Barbara School of Law.

Zick and his wife live in Carpinteria, where he is vice president of the Carpinteria Education Foundation and a board member of the Carpinteria Lions Club.

More information about PPP is at www.ppplaw.com.

— Linda Ford for Price, Postel & Parma LLP.