Ryann Neushul, Abbi Hill, Jamie Neushul Win Intercontinental Gold With USA Water Polo Team

Dos Pueblos senior Ryann Neushul scored a goal for Team USA in a 10-7 women's water polo win over Australia for the championship of the FINA Intercontinental Tournament in Aucklund, New Zealand on Sunday.
Ryann Neushul, her older sister Jamie, and Dos Pueblos junior Abbi Hill will bring home gold medals with the women's senior national team.
Stephania Haralabidis and Kaleigh Gilchrist scored three goals each to lead the Americans, and Gabby Stone added six saves in net.
Down 4-3 at halftime, Team USA turned the tables in the third quarter outscoring Australia 4-1 to go ahead 7-5. The Americans kept up the offensive energy in the fourth period and pulled away for the victory.
Team USA went 5-1 in the tournament, with its only loss coming against Australia in group play (9-8).
The U.S. men also won a gold medal, beating Australia 9-6 in the final.
Local water polo players, from left, Ryann Neushul, Abbi Hill and Jamie Neushul won gold medals with Team USA. (Peter Neushul)
