Ryann Neushul, Abbi Hill Lead Team USA in 5th-Place Game at Junior Worlds

Water Polo

The scoring of Dos Pueblos High's Ryann Neushul and Abbi Hill, and the goalkeeping of Amanda Longan helped Team USA defeat Hungary for fifth place at the FINA Women's Junior Water Polo Championship in Volos, Greece on Saturday.

Neushul, a DP senior, scored two goals and Hill, a junior, tallied one. Lexi Liebowitz scored the fourth goal for the U.S.

Longan, a USC sophomore and a member of the 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club, made nine saves to finish a strong tournament performance.

Team USA went 5-1-1 in the tournament.

Team USA took a lead early on a Neushul goal with 5:42 to play in the first quarter. Hungary came back to score two straight goals and held a 2-1 lead after the first quarter.

Liebowitz scored the only second quarter goal, tying the game at 2-2 going into halftime.

Neushul added her second goal on a fast break in the opening minute of the third. Then at the 4:57 mark, Hill broke open in front of the goal to put the United States up 4-2.

From there, the game turned into a defensive battle. Neither team scored a power play, with Team USA at 0/6 and Hungary 0/4.

Hill, Paige Hauschild, and Neushul began playing water polo in Santa Barbara on a 10U coed team.

Longan and Hauschild, who graduated from San Marcos in June and is a freshman at USC, won gold medals with the U.S. Senior National Team at this summer's FINA Women’s World Championship in Budapest.

On Friday, Team USA defeated Canada, 11-9, in the fifth-place semifinals. Neushul had three goals and Hauschild tallied two.