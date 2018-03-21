Ryann Neushul, Abbi Hill Named to USA Water Polo Team for Games in Australia

Water Polo

Ryann Neushul and Abbi Hill of Dos Pueblos have been named to USA Water Polo Women’s Senior National Team roster for exhibition matches against Australia and possibly for the FINA Intercontinental Cup in New Zealand, USA Water Polo announced Wednesday.

These are the first games of 2018 for Team USA, the reignng champions of the Olympic Games, FINA World Championship, FINA World Cup and FINA World League.

Neushul, a senior, and Hill, a junior, played on the senior team at last year’s Intercontinental Cup in Davis. They will join DP alum and Ryann’s sister, Jamie, on the 14-member squad as well as former DP player Jewel Roemer, who is a sophomore at Acalanes High in the Bay Area. There are seven high schoolers on the roster.

Team USA will play in Australia on March 28 and 30 before going to New Zealand for the Intercontinental Cup, April 2-7.

Team USA coach Adam Krikorian will select 13 athletes for the tournament.

