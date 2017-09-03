Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 10:38 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Ryann Neushul, Abbi Hill, Paige Hauschild Lead Team USA Rout at Junior World Championships

Ryann Neushul fires a shot during game against Croatia at the FINA Women's Junior Water Polo World Championships in Volos, Greece. Neushul scored five goals.
Ryann Neushul fires a shot during game against Croatia at the FINA Women’s Junior Water Polo World Championships in Volos, Greece. Neushul scored five goals. (Peter Neushul photo)
By Peter Neushul, Noozhawk Correspondent | September 3, 2017 | 8:14 p.m.

Local water polo players led the way for Team USA in the opening game of the FINA Women's Junior World Championships oin Volos, Greece on Sunday.

Ryann Neushul and Abbi Hill of Dos Pueblos High and San Marcos graduate and USC freshman Paige Hauschild combined for 10 goals in a 24-1 romp Croatia. Neushul was the high scorer with five goals, Hauschild tallied three and Hill got the team going with two goals in the first period. 

Paige Hauschild looks for an open team during Team USA's 24-1 rout of Croatia.
Paige Hauschild looks for an open team during Team USA’s 24-1 rout of Croatia. (Peter Neushul)

All three players along with goalie Amanda Longan of USC (7 saves) are members of the 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club.

Team USA built an early 6-0 lead in the first quarter with two goals apiece from Neushul and Hill. They added to that in the second quarter going up 11-0 at halftime on the strength of two goals each from Hauschild and Denise Mammolito (USC).  USA then scored seven unanswered goals in the third quarter, including a pair from Sarah Klass (Stanford).

USA head Coach Coralea Simmons (Cal) was pleased with the opening game, noting: “Greece and Spain are tough—we scrimmaged Greece to prepare for the tournament and they are strong—this is going to be a challenging tournament.”

Next up for Team USA is New Zealand on Monday.

