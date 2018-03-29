Monday, June 4 , 2018, 4:22 pm | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
 
Ryann Neushul Named Channel League MVP, Local Water Polo Stars Make All-League Teams

Neushul, who led Dos Pueblos the Channel League title and the CIF final, has committed to Stanford

By Shomik Mukherjee, Sports Reporter | March 29, 2018 | 4:24 p.m.

Dos Pueblos senior Ryann Neushul was named Channel League Most Valuable Player on Thursday, capping a season in which she was also honored as the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 Player of the Year. 

Neushul led the Chargers to a 30-3 record. The team captured the Channel League title and rode a wave of success straight to the CIF-SS Division 1 final, where they fell to San Marcos. 

For the season, she scored 104 goals, had 34 assists, 83 steals, earned 64 exclusions and penalties. In November, Neushul committed to play for Stanford next year. 

Three of Neushul's Charger teammates were named to the All Channel League First Team: junior Abbi Hill and seniors Thea Neushul and Olivia Kistler. Sophomore Anna Cable and senior Chloe Peña were listed on the All-League Second Team. 

Meanwhile, CIF champion San Marcos also fielded all-league selections. Seniors Sophie Trumbull, Piper Smith and Lili Rose Akin all made the All-League First Team. Four Royals made the Second Team: senior Sarah Owens, junior Fiona Kuesis and sophomore Cassidy Miller. 

Santa Barbara High fell to Newport Harbor in the CIF-SS Division 2 final, finishing up as runner-up in its own regard. Four Dons, in turn, received all-league selections. 

Senior Grace Raisin and sophomore Abigail Hendricks were named to the First Team, while sophomore Faith Tedesco and senior Georgia Ransone were named to the Second Team. 

The selections add the exclamation point to a year that saw big success from local girls' water polo squads, with three teams playing in CIF finals and San Marcos emerging as the Division 1 champs. 

Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

