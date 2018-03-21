Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 6:26 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

Ryann Neushul of Dos Pueblos Honored as CIF-SS Division 1 Water Polo Player of Year

Ryann Neushul (in blue) excelled at both ends of the pool for Dos Pueblos. Click to view larger
Ryann Neushul (in blue) excelled at both ends of the pool for Dos Pueblos. (Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 21, 2018 | 11:00 p.m.

Ryann Neushul did it all for the Dos Pueblos girls water polo team, leading the Chargers to a 30-3 record and a CIF-SS Division 1 runner-up finish.

Neushul was recognized for her outstanding play by being named the Division 1 Player of the Year.

Chuckie Roth of San Marcos was named Coach of the Year. He guided the Royals to the program’s first CIF championship.

Neushul provided whatever the Chargers needed in game: she scored goals, set up goals, played tough defense, drew exclusions.

Her season stats are a testament to her all-around game. She scored 104 goals, had 34 assists, 83 steals, earned 64 exclusions and penalties while playing as a primary attacker, center and match-up defender.

“Ryann had a tremendous year in and out of the pool,” DP coach Connor Levoff said. “I am so impressed with the leadership role she assumed with our other seniors. This leadership dictated how our team played and trained day in and day out.

“Ryann’s work ethic and commitment to our program embody our team ideals of incremental daily improvement, collective accountability and being the best version of ourselves possible.”

Ryann joins her oldest sister, Kiley, as a CIF Player of the Year, and she is following the path of her siblings Kiley and Jamie in taking her game to the next level at Stanford.

The All-CIF Division 1 team includes Dos Pueblos junior Abbi Hill and San Marcos seniors Piper Smith and Sophie Trumbull.

Smith and Trumbull led the Royals to the CIF championship in an epic 4-3 win against Dos Pueblos before a full house at the Elings Aquatic Center. Trumbull, the San Marcos goalie, stopped 15 shots in the game and Smith scored the game-winning goal.

Smith has signed with UC Irvine and Trumbull with UCSB.

CIF-SS DIVISION 1 GIRLS WATER POLO

Player of the Year: Ryann Neushul, 12, Dos Pueblos

Coach of the Year: Chuckie Roth, San Marcos

DIVISION 1 TEAM

Sophie Trumbull, 12, San Marcos

Piper Smith, 12, San Marcos

Abbi Hill, 11, Dos Pueblos

Bella Baia, 12, Mater Dei

Grace Thawley, 12, Mater Dei

Val Ayala, 12, Foothill

Noelle Wijnbelt, 12, Foothill

Thea Walsh, 12, Laguna Beach

Sophia Lucas, 12, Laguna Beach

Evan Tingler, 12, Laguna Beach

Chloe Harbilas, 12, Corona del Mar

Bayley Weber, 12, Los Alamitos

Hannah Palmer, 11, Orange Lutheran

