Ryann Neushul Paces Dos Pueblos to CIF Water Polo Quarterfinals

Water Polo

Sophomore Ryann Neushul powered fourth-seeded Dos Pueblos to a 15-5 win over visiting Beckman in a first-round game of the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 girls water polo playoffs on Wednesday at the Elings Aquatic Center.

Neushul scored six goals to help send the Chargers into a quarterfinal showdown at Foothill on Saturday.

Abbi Hill added three goals and Toni Shackelford, Grace Heck and Thea Neushul each tallied two goals. Goalie Petra Huebner made seven saves.

Dos Pueblos blew the game open with a 5-1 second period to take a 9-3 lead.

