Ryann Neushul Rises to Occasion, Helps No. 2 Dos Pueblos Beat Mater Dei in OT

Water Polo

Ryann Neushul poured in seven goals and assisted on a game-tying goal as time expired in regulation, and Dos Pueblos won an important girls water polo match on Saturday, beating Mater Dei, 15-14, in overtime at the Elings Aquatic Center.

Neushul, Abbi Hill and Sabina Shackelford scored goals for DP in the overtime.

The game matched two top-five teams in Division 1 of the CIF-Southern Section: Dos Pueblos is No. 2 and Mater Dei is ranked fifth.

Neushul shined in the big game. She fed Sophie Leggett with a crossing pass and Leggett found the back of the net to tie the score at 12-12 just before the horn sounded to end fourth period.

The win improved DP's record to 10-1. Mater Dei suffered its second loss of the season and is 7-2.



