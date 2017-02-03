Ryann Neushul’s OT Goal Puts Dos Pueblos Water Polo in So Cal Semifinals

Water Polo

Ryann Neushul scored the game-winning goal in overtime, lifting Dos Pueblos to a 7-6 girls water polo victory over Orange Lutheran in a battle of CIF Division 1 top-five teams in the quarterfinals at the Southern California Championship in Orange County on Friday night.

Neushul scored three goals and drew five exclusions in the physical battle.

The fifth-ranked Chargers put on a surge in the last four minutes of regulation to rally from a 6-3 deficit against the No. 4 Lancers.

Sophie Leggett had three goals and Abbi Hill played a solid game with two steals, a field block and four earned exclusions. Goalie Anna Cable had six saves and three steals.

The Chargers (20-5) will play top-ranked Laguna Beach in the semifinals at 10 a.m. The game will feature Leggett facing her former team.