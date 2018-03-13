Ryder Rivadeneyra Leads San Marcos Attack in Sweep at Simi Valley

Boys Volleyball

Ryder Rivadeneyra blasted 18 kills to lead the San Marco volleyball attack in a sweep at Simi Valley on Tuesday night. The scores were 25-18, 25-23, 25-15.

Clay Nerdin put away six kills and served three aces and middle Parker Bittner supplied five kills and had three blocks. Brennan Ware, Fred Ysebrands and Soren Walker each added three kills.

Solid passing made things easy for setter Tanner Stevens.

“Our guys did a great job of passing tonight, which set up a lot of good offensive opportunities," coach Kyle Benskin said. "Our hitters played a really smart game, and we did really well keeping our serves in, which gave us a lot of chances to win service points.

"Just a really great team energy tonight.”

San Marcos (6-3) plays in the Dos Pueblos Invitational on Saturday at UCSB.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.