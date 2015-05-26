Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 4:17 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

S. Lombardi & Associates of San Luis Obispo Wins Six Advertising Awards

By D.C. Carter for S. Lombardi & Associates | May 26, 2015 | 9:58 a.m.

S. Lombardi & Associates, a San Luis Obispo-based marketing and advertising agency, recently won six American Advertising Awards (formerly The ADDY Awards) in the Coastal California competition.

Brittany Hensley, account executive from S. Lombardi & Associates, was present to receive the awards, which included three awards for Community Bank of Santa Maria. The newspaper ad “Lending Oneself to Growth” and the television campaign “Santa Maria Style Banking” were recognized as well as the SLA designed annual report titled, “A History of Opportunities,” which won in the collateral materials competition.

The Cuesta College television campaign, “That’s Why I’m a Cuesta College Student,” also received an ADDY as did two radio commercials created by SLA: “Sunbathing Neighbor” for Air Vol Block and the Villa Automotive “Feel Good” spot.

Established in 1973, S. Lombardi & Associates is a full-service, multimedia, regional marketing and advertising agency with comprehensive in-house radio, television, web and graphic design production facilities.

“We pride ourselves in giving our clients not just creative but also effective advertising and marketing material," Hensley said. "These are all great examples of what our team can do.”

The American Advertising Awards are presented annually and is the first step in the advertising industry's largest and most representative competition, attracting about 50,000 entries every year in local competitions. Selection of the most creative entries is effected by a scoring process in which a panel of judges evaluates all creative dimensions of every entry.

— D.C. Carter is a publicist representing S. Lombardi & Associates.

