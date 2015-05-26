S. Lombardi & Associates Promotes Whitney Meyer to General Manager

S. Lombardi & Associates marketing agency has named Whitney Meyer as its general manager, responsible for the agency’s finances, operations and employee development.

Meyer joined the SLA team in 2010 and is a graduate of UCLA, where she earned a degree in economics and worked in the university’s athletics marketing department as well as for the U.S. Olympic Committee’s marketing division.

In announcing Meyer’s appointment to general manager, agency owner Steve Lombardi said, “Whitney is truly an asset to the agency. She has an excellent rapport with our clients and possesses superior leadership and organizational skills. I can think of no one more qualified or capable to continue our legacy of providing marketing direction for businesses on the Central Coast."

Meyer has played for and coached the Cuesta College women’s volleyball team, is an active member of Young Professionals Networking Group, volunteers at the SLO County Animal Shelter and serves as the president and founder of Central Coast Bruins, the local UCLA Alumni Chapter.

Established in 1973, S. Lombardi & Associates is a full-service, multimedia, regional marketing and advertising agency with comprehensive in-house radio, television, web and graphic design production facilities.

— D.C. Carter is a publicist representing S. Lombardi & Associates.