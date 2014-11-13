SABER Speakers Project Economy Will Continue to Improve in 2015

The panelists agreed that the U.S. dollar is strong, that residential and commercial real estate prices are appreciating, and that jobs creation continues — all signs of a strong economy.

More than 70 local business men and women gathered at the University Club to hear Renee Grubb, co-owner and founder of Village Properties Realtors; Brian Johnson, agent at Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services; Chris Snowden, financial advisor at AmeriFlex Financial Services; and Dr. Mark Schniepp, director of the California Economic Forecast, discuss “How the Chaos Around the World Will Impact the Central Coast.”

At the Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable’s annual economic forecast this week, the four expert panelists agreed: The economy will continue to improve in 2015.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >