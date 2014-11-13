SABER Speakers Project Economy Will Continue to Improve in 2015

At the Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable’s annual economic forecast this week, the four expert panelists agreed: The economy will continue to improve in 2015.
More than 70 local business men and women gathered at the University Club to hear Renee Grubb, co-owner and founder of Village Properties Realtors; Brian Johnson, agent at Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services; Chris Snowden, financial advisor at AmeriFlex Financial Services; and Dr. Mark Schniepp, director of the California Economic Forecast, discuss “How the Chaos Around the World Will Impact the Central Coast.”
The panelists agreed that the U.S. dollar is strong, that residential and commercial real estate prices are appreciating, and that jobs creation continues — all signs of a strong economy.
— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable.