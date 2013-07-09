Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 5:55 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Business

Sabrina Kranz Joins UnionBanc Investment Services as Senior Financial Advisor

By Jeffrey Barr | July 9, 2013 | 5:24 p.m.

Kranz
Sabrina Kranz

Sabrina Kranz has joined UnionBanc Investment Services as its senior financial advisor in the Central Coast region.

She brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and local connections to Union Bank customers, with more than 10 years of financial services experience, most recently with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in Santa Barbara.

Kranz earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in marketing and finance at Hawaii Pacific University. She is also a licensed California insurance agent.

Kranz is actively involved in the Santa Barbara community, including the head coach of the Santa Barbara Outrigger Canoe Club, ambassador member of the Carpinteria Chamber of Commerce, the Goleta Chamber of Commerce and the Development Committee at the Academy of Healing Arts.

Her home branch is Montecito Upper Village, and she will work with Montecito Coast Village and Carpinteria. She will also provide coverage to Mesa, Santa Barbara Main and Cottage branches.

Investments available through UnionBanc Investment Services LLC, a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, member FINRA/SIPC, and subsidiary of Union Bank, N.A.: are not insured by the FDIC or by any other federal government agency, are not bank deposits, are not guaranteed by the bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of principal.

